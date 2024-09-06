Kurdistan parliamentary elections: schools to be ready before October 20

Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Ministry of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced it will prepare schools for the parliamentary elections a week before the scheduled date.

The KRG Media and Information Department stated, "The Kurdistan Council of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Education to begin early preparations to protect school buildings and properties."

Notably, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree on June 26, setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the parliamentary elections.