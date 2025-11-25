Kurdistan moves against illegal beIN SPORTS channels

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, the Kurdish Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered internet service providers to halt the illegal streaming of beIN SPORTS channels delivered through IPTV platforms.

According to a ministry statement, internet companies were formally notified on November 17 to block these feeds after authorities detected local channels retransmitting beIN SPORTS content without a licensed agreement.

The decision, the ministry said, seeks to prevent legal violations and safeguard broadcasting and intellectual property rights. Providers have been given one month to cut access to all unauthorized channels.

“Any channel wishing to carry beIN SPORTS online within the Kurdistan Region must obtain official authorization from the rights holder, in line with applicable regulations."

beIN SPORTS — part of Qatar-based beIN Media Group — holds exclusive broadcasting rights for major football competitions across the Middle East and North Africa, including the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, and has repeatedly campaigned against IPTV piracy.