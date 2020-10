Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Regional government, Saman Barzanji, announced on Wednesday that the region will not resort to re-imposing the curfew again.

In a statement, Barzanji said that the Supreme Committee to confront COVID-19 will hold a meeting to discuss the preventive measures in public places, stressing that not adhering to the measures raise concern and contributes to the spread of the virus.