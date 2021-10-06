Kurdistan leaders congratulate the Yazidis on the Jamayi Eid

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-06T15:23:04+0000

Shafaq News/ The prominent Kurdish leader and former President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, offered congratulations to the Yazidi on the Jamayi feast, aka Eda Hechiya. "On the occasion of Jamayi Eid, I extend my congratulation to the Mir of Yezidis, the religious spiritual council of Yezidis, as well as all Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and beyond," Barzani said in a press release. Barzani, the incumbent president of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reaffirmed the Region's commitment to preserving peaceful ethnic and religious coexistence in Kurdistan. Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, also sent a congratulatory message to the Yazidis, hoping that "this occasion will bring peace and an end to the sufferings." The Kurdish premier further pledged that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will work to provide more services for the religious minority. In the same context, the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, also issued a statement to congratulate the Yazidi community and wished them a happy and peaceful time during the occasion. The President reiterated that the Kurdistan Region would spare no effort to locate and rescue the remaining Yazidi abductees.

