Kurdistan hosts China’s first GCI center in Middle East

Shafaq News – Erbil

China on Monday launched the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) Research Center in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, marking the first institution of its kind in the Middle East.

Speaking with Shafaq News, officials described the center as a platform that promotes dialogue among civilizations, encourages mutual learning, and deepens cultural understanding across the region.

Introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2023, the GCI forms part of China’s broader global engagement framework alongside the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). It draws on principles reflected in the United Nations Charter, including unity in diversity, peaceful coexistence, and the sovereign equality of nations.