Kurdistan hits the quarter a million milestone in COVID-19 cases

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,052 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday, bringing the total to more than 250,000 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that eleven patients succumbed to the complications of the virus in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, 617 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 251,078, of whom 204,875 have recovered, and 4,911 passed away.