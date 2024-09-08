Kurdistan fuel prices set to fall following new import policy

Shafaq News/ Ramyar Ruzgar, spokesperson for the fuel market in al-Sulaymaniyah, predicted, on Sunday, that gasoline prices in the Kurdistan Region would decrease following the Regional Government's (KRG) decision to allow the flow of fuel from central and southern Iraq to the Kurdistan Region.

He stated, "The fuel currently in storage was purchased at high prices, but gasoline bought from central and southern Iraq will arrive in the Region within 10 days to two weeks, reducing gasoline prices by 50 to 100 IQD per liter."

Ruzgar also confirmed that "The ministry's decision not only affects gasoline but also includes all other petroleum products previously restricted from flowing from Iraq to the Region. This is expected to also lower the prices of white oil and diesel."

Currently, fuel prices in the Kurdistan Region range between 850 and 1360 IQD per liter, while prices in other Iraqi governorates range between 650 and 1250 IQD per liter, depending on the type of gasoline (regular, premium, or super).

Recently, KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources announced the approval of commercial gasoline imports from Iraqi Governorates, provided that government quality safety regulations are adhered to.