Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has enough food stocks to last approximately six months under normal consumption levels, Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman, head of the General Union of Importers and Exporters, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Abdulrahman said the union has been monitoring local markets since the government raised the official dollar rate on Wednesday, with preliminary assessments suggesting the higher rate may not last and could move back toward the official level.

“There is no reason for concern or to rush into buying more supplies than necessary,” he added, noting that current market indicators point to no immediate risk of shortages or sharp price increases. Widespread stockpiling, he warned, could exhaust food reserves in as little as 20 days rather than the six months they would normally cover.

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