Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Taxes in Kurdistan Region extended the exemption period from all penalties on state real estate.

According to a letter of the Directorate, the citizens covered by the pardon on penalties that ended on December 31st can benefit from an extension of the duration till January 31st, due to holidays.

The book pointed out that these exemptions include all types of taxes on companies, resources, real estate, and empty lands