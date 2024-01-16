Kurdistan expresses preparedness for upcoming parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region engaged in discussions with the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq (IHEC) to find a comprehensive roadmap for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, the meeting, attended by representatives from the Kurdish Government's Presidency, discussed many issues related to the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections.

"The Kurdish Presidency and government expressed readiness and necessity to conduct the elections."

The statement said that IHEC praised the "Region's commitment to ensuring the success of the electoral process." Moreover, the Commission reiterated its readiness to conduct the elections in adherence to a schedule aligning with legal timelines.

In August 2023, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, issued a decree mandating the conduction of elections for the Kurdistan Parliament during its sixth session on February 25, 2024.

The last parliamentary election held in the Region was in September 2018.