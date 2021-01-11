Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-11T09:10:28+0000
Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

Shafaq News/ the region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani tested positive for Corona virus. He said in a tweet.

"The test showed I contracted the coronavirus, so i would go into quarantine…I wish everyone to be safe…as well to continue committing the prevention measures." He said.

Qubad Talabani is an Iraqi Kurdish politician who has been the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region since 2014. Formerly serving as the representative of Kurdistan to the United States, he is the second son of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

So far, more than 60 Iraqi deputies have been infected with the Coronavirus, including one death.

related

Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-21 12:04:22
Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: About 550 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-18 13:50:53
Covid-19: About 550 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-11 15:53:56
Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-27 20:23:54
Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 348 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-03 18:53:19
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 348 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-27 13:37:41
COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: about 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-04 13:34:58
Covid-19: about 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 566 cases, 16 deaths and 164 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-12 10:40:31
COVID-19: 566 cases, 16 deaths and 164 recoveries in Kurdistan today