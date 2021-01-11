Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

Shafaq News/ the region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani tested positive for Corona virus. He said in a tweet.

"The test showed I contracted the coronavirus, so i would go into quarantine…I wish everyone to be safe…as well to continue committing the prevention measures." He said.

Qubad Talabani is an Iraqi Kurdish politician who has been the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region since 2014. Formerly serving as the representative of Kurdistan to the United States, he is the second son of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

So far, more than 60 Iraqi deputies have been infected with the Coronavirus, including one death.