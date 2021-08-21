Report

Kurdistan delivers more than 1m Covid-19 vaccines

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-21T07:31:40+0000
Kurdistan delivers more than 1m Covid-19 vaccines

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani announced on Saturday that one million doses of the Covid- vaccine had been delivered so far.

“We have delivered more than 1m vaccines to date, and now you must play your part,” Barzani said on Twitter.

Barzani urged people to be vaccinated saying, “Protect Kurdistan. Get vaccinated.", and added in another tweet, “We all share the duty to finish defeating the virus.”

According to the Ministry's stats, 275,134 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region. Of whom, 223,546 have achieved full recovery and 5,144 passed away.

