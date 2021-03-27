Kurdistan’ delegation accepts a parliamentary’ proposal regarding the Region’s share of the 2021 federal budget

Shafaq News / Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad announced Saturday the results of the Parliamentary Finance Committee meeting with a number of ministers regarding the Federal Budget Law.

Al-Haddad, who headed a joint meeting among the Parliamentary Finance Committee, ministers and officials concerned, called the political forces to resolve differences to approve the 2021 federal budget to follow up the work of ministries and service projects and to provide job opportunities for young people.

He stressed the necessity to respond to the rising commodity prices and to find solutions to the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar.

The Deputy Speaker of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation accepted the parliamentary blocs’ proposal, which is approved by the Finance Committee, regarding the Region’s share of the 2021 federal budget.

Al-Haddad, who is a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, added, “The article related to the Region’s share in the draft law was not the problem of not voting on the budget.”

There are parties seeking to inhibit “the passage of the budget” so Iraq to remain without a budget this year. He said.