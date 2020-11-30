Kurdistan condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Shafaq News / Kurdistan on Monday condemned the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Kurdistan ’presidency regretted the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh lost as a result of an armed attack in Tehran and condemn this murder and extend our condolences to the government and people of Iran and the family of the deceased.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed research and innovation at the defense ministry, was attacked last Friday in Damavand near Tehran. Assailants reportedly exploded a vehicle ahead of Fakhrizadeh and fired at his vehicle, wounding him with others.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani joined top officials Saturday in accusing Israel of killing the top nuclear scientist. It is an attack that is fanning the flames of tension in the region.

The attack drew anger and outrage across Iran. A large group of protesters gathered outside Rouhani’s office late Friday in Tehran and demanded strong retaliation.

It is the second high-profile assassination of an Iranian since January when a US airstrike killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.