Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan authorities: schools may open after Eid al-Fitr

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-02T08:34:09+0000
Kurdistan authorities: schools may open after Eid al-Fitr
Shafaq News / The Minister of Education of the Kurdistan Region, Alan Hama Saeed, announced on Sunday that the ministry is seeking to reopen schools after Eid al-Fitr.

 In a press conference held today in al-Sulaymaniyah, the minister said, "closing schools have become a global phenomenon after the outbreak of COVID-19", adding, "addressing this problem may take a long time."

 Saeed added that the Ministry of Education prioritizes protecting students, teachers, and employees working in the educational corps, pointing out that it relied on the Ministry of Health's report to close schools. 

 He noted that schools and institutes might reopen after Eid al-Fitr, according to the epidemiological situation, warning of a fate similar to India's if people do not adhere to the preventive measures.

"We will not open schools if we are not completely sure of implementing the preventive measures. As I said earlier, we will not risk the lives of two million students, teachers, and employees", he concluded.

related

Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-10 13:58:31
Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-17 12:30:37
Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Dentist passes away from COVID-19 after delivering her baby in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-02 10:43:15
Dentist passes away from COVID-19 after delivering her baby in Duhok

COVID-19: 197 new cases and 6 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-11 13:05:38
COVID-19: 197 new cases and 6 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan to resume tourist movements through its borders

Date: 2021-03-08 12:38:22
Kurdistan to resume tourist movements through its borders

COVID-19: two fatalities and 97 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-18 16:55:07
COVID-19: two fatalities and 97 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Two fatalities and 109 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-03-26 13:32:08
COVID-19: Two fatalities and 109 new cases in NES today

Barzanji warns of COVID-19 exacerbation in fall and winter seasons

Date: 2020-10-27 08:14:57
Barzanji warns of COVID-19 exacerbation in fall and winter seasons