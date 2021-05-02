Kurdistan authorities: schools may open after Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News / The Minister of Education of the Kurdistan Region, Alan Hama Saeed, announced on Sunday that the ministry is seeking to reopen schools after Eid al-Fitr.

In a press conference held today in al-Sulaymaniyah, the minister said, "closing schools have become a global phenomenon after the outbreak of COVID-19", adding, "addressing this problem may take a long time."

Saeed added that the Ministry of Education prioritizes protecting students, teachers, and employees working in the educational corps, pointing out that it relied on the Ministry of Health's report to close schools.

He noted that schools and institutes might reopen after Eid al-Fitr, according to the epidemiological situation, warning of a fate similar to India's if people do not adhere to the preventive measures.

"We will not open schools if we are not completely sure of implementing the preventive measures. As I said earlier, we will not risk the lives of two million students, teachers, and employees", he concluded.