Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan authorities may resort to imposing a lockdown, Duhok governor says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T08:00:25+0000
Kurdistan authorities may resort to imposing a lockdown, Duhok governor says

Shafaq News / Duhok's Governor, Ali Tatar, did not rule out the possibility of imposing a lockdown amid COVID-19's cases daily surge. 

Tatar told reporters that Duhok's residents are cooperative and committed to adhering to the preventive measures, calling on them to continue doing so to avoid imposing stricter measures. 

related

Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

Date: 2020-09-11 20:14:12
Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-08 15:21:03
Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok

The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-09-26 13:00:40
The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Date: 2020-08-23 13:50:42
Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

15 million-euro French grant to implement service projects Duhok

Date: 2020-10-11 10:55:29
15 million-euro French grant to implement service projects Duhok

Duhok to take actions against COVID-19 violators

Date: 2020-10-26 13:24:54
Duhok to take actions against COVID-19 violators

Turkish aircraft target Ikmalah village in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-28 17:26:36
Turkish aircraft target Ikmalah village in Duhok

Fires break out in Jam Mashkou displacement camp in Duhok

Date: 2021-01-22 19:00:21
Fires break out in Jam Mashkou displacement camp in Duhok