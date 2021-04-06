Report
Kurdistan authorities may resort to imposing a lockdown, Duhok governor says
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-06T08:00:25+0000
Shafaq News / Duhok's Governor, Ali Tatar, did not rule out the possibility of imposing a lockdown amid COVID-19's cases daily surge.
Tatar told reporters that Duhok's residents are cooperative and committed to adhering to the preventive measures, calling on them to continue doing so to avoid imposing stricter measures.
