Kurdistan arrested a pro-PKK group, seized military weapons

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council and the Peshmerga forces announced the arrest of a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

"On May 4, a pro-PKK terrorist group was arrested on the borders of Duhok Governorate, and nine Katyusha rockets and launchers were seized." The Council said in a statement.

"The investigations showed that PKK assigned these terrorists to launch missile attacks on the headquarters of the 17th branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, service departments, the power station, Duhok Dam, and other public places."

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.