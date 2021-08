Shafaq News/ Kurdistan lifted restrictions on traveling to India via the region's land-crossings, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday, with the exemption being contingent on a 14-day self-quarantine at the expense of the traveler upon return.

A press release issued by the Ministry said that this decree will be put in force starting from tomorrow, August 31, indicating that travelers who have left to India since the first of July will be allowed to return under the same conditions.

In April 2021, the Kurdistan Regional Government followed the steps of the Federal Government of Iraq and banned travel to the southeastern Asian country after a huge surge of COVID-19 cases.