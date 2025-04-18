Kurdistan Summer 2025: A Promising Season

Shafaq News/ As summer 2025 approaches, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is once again drawing the attention of thousands of Iraqis, as well as a growing number of foreign tourists. With its breathtaking landscapes, stable security, and increasing investment in the tourism sector, the Region is becoming one of the Middle East’s most attractive summer destinations.

For many Iraqis, when it comes to choosing a domestic travel destination, heading north to Kurdistan is the top choice. Towering mountains meet lush green plains, rivers flow through forests and valleys, and the scenery offers a sense of serenity and awe. Beyond nature, the Region provides a rich cultural experience, featuring religious sites, ancient landmarks, and vibrant local markets, making it a complete and diverse travel package.

An official within the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism said that the government, in cooperation with tourism companies, has been working for months to position the Region as a leading summer destination to attract more than 20 million tourists by 2030.

Despite the Region’s growing tourism industry, costs remain accessible for the average Iraqi family. Some visitors told Shafaq News that a week-long trip – including accommodation, breakfast, and visits to major sites – costs less than $100.

Amal Jalal, head of the Tourism Board in the Kurdistan Region, said in a press statement that a comprehensive eight-year plan is underway to make tourism a real economic alternative to oil and gas. Current investments in the sector exceed $7.5 billion, spread across more than 1,250 projects. The goal is to increase this number to 1,500 by 2030.

She also emphasized coordination with the Iraqi government in Baghdad to promote integrated tourism – encouraging visitors to Baghdad to also visit Kurdistan, and vice versa.