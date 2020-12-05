Kurdistan Regional Government reaches a preliminary agreement with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Gorran Movement coordinator, Dalir Abdul-Khaleq announced on Saturday that Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegation, has reached an agreement with the federal government regarding salaries and the region’s dues in the 2021 budget.

Abdul Khaleq said in a press conference held in Al-Sulaymaniyah, that the Kurdish delegation headed by the finance minister, reached an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to financing the salaries of employees in the region, and indicating its share in the 2021 budget.

“ administrative procedures by the Council of Ministers in the region are needed in order to be officially a part if the federal budget. He added

"A high-ranking political delegation should visit Baghdad to solve all the other outstanding issues," said Abdul-Khaleq.