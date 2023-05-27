Kurdistan Regional Government Head Condemns Changes to Budget Share as "Treason and Conspiracy"

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly criticized the alterations made by the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee to the Kurdistan Region's budget share in the federal budget, condemning them as "treason, injustice, and a conspiracy."

During his visit to Zararti Plain in Erbil Governorate, Barzani expressed his opposition to the changes, describing them as part of a larger plot against the Region.

Barzani vowed to confront these changes using all available means and prevent them from succeeding. He expressed disappointment that internal actors were involved in what he perceived as a conspiracy, but he remained resolute in his belief that such attempts would ultimately fail.

The Prime Minister underscored that the modifications to the budget share violated a previous agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, which served as a foundation for cooperation between the two entities.

Recently, the Parliamentary Finance Committee voted to require the Kurdistan Region to contribute 10% of the deducted salaries for its employees on a monthly basis. Additionally, amendments concerning the Region's oil delivery were approved. However, representatives from the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc withdrew from the meeting during the voting process.