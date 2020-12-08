Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Kurdistan Region to dispatch a high-level political delegation to Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-08T14:38:30+0000
Kurdistan Region to dispatch a high-level political delegation to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The three Kurdish joint political parties agreed after their meeting to dispatch a political and governmental delegation to Baghdad to resolve differences and pending issues between the two sides in light of the stifling financial crisis Iraq suffers.

The region’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, earlier in the day sponsored a meeting of the three main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the Gorran Movement, to discuss the latest developments in the country.

related

Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Date: 2020-09-09 15:53:07
Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Kurdistan delegation begins Baghdad’s meetings with the American ambassador

Date: 2020-04-29 09:50:32
Kurdistan delegation begins Baghdad’s meetings with the American ambassador

We are ready to settle with Kadhimi’s government: Barzani

Date: 2020-05-22 20:57:29
We are ready to settle with Kadhimi’s government: Barzani

Masrour Barzani comments on the disorders in Baghdad and the war he does not wish for: the American presence is a necessity

Date: 2020-02-05 13:07:08
Masrour Barzani comments on the disorders in Baghdad and the war he does not wish for: the American presence is a necessity

Nechirvan Barzani holds a meeting with Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-13 11:17:32
Nechirvan Barzani holds a meeting with Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad

KRG is waiting for funds from Baghdad to distribute employee’s salaries

Date: 2020-03-26 12:26:01
KRG is waiting for funds from Baghdad to distribute employee’s salaries

Kurdistan Council of Ministers holds a meeting to discuss the latest developments on the dialogues with Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-27 09:06:39
Kurdistan Council of Ministers holds a meeting to discuss the latest developments on the dialogues with Baghdad

Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament

Date: 2019-09-08 12:29:18
Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament