Kurdistan Region to dispatch a high-level political delegation to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The three Kurdish joint political parties agreed after their meeting to dispatch a political and governmental delegation to Baghdad to resolve differences and pending issues between the two sides in light of the stifling financial crisis Iraq suffers.

The region’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, earlier in the day sponsored a meeting of the three main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the Gorran Movement, to discuss the latest developments in the country.