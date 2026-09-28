Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Monday that all public institutions will close on September 30 and October 1 in line with a federal decision marking Iraq’s “Sovereignty Days.”

Iraq is expected to mark the completion of the US-led Coalition’s military withdrawal on September 30, ending a phased process agreed with Washington in 2024.

The federal Cabinet approved the holiday, covering September 30 through October 3, according to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s Media Office.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal