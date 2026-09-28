Kurdistan Region joins Iraq’s Sovereignty Days holiday
2026-09-28T13:07:27+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Monday that all public institutions will close on September 30 and October 1 in line with a federal decision marking Iraq’s “Sovereignty Days.”
Iraq is expected to mark the completion of the US-led Coalition’s military withdrawal on September 30, ending a phased process agreed with Washington in 2024.
The federal Cabinet approved the holiday, covering September 30 through October 3, according to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s Media Office.