Kurdistan Region issues new instructions amid the spread of a new COVID-19 strain

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan Region imposed a travel ban to the UK, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran and Japan, where a new strain of COVID-19 has spread.

The diplomatic missions and the official delegation were excluded from the decision.

The Ministry pointed out that Iraqi citizens coming from those countries must be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival to Iraq.

Furthermore, Haji Omran, Bashmakh and Parwizkhan border crossings will no longer allow the passage of tourists.