Kurdistan Region delegation arrives in Tehran for talks with Iran’s President

Shafaq News/ A senior delegation from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region landed, on Thursday, at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran.

The delegation, led by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, includes the governors of Duhok, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Halabja, along with key officials from the Kurdistan Region’s trade and border management bodies, and is scheduled to hold meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Governor of Tehran, and representatives of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce.

The visit follows a landmark trade agreement signed Wednesday in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, Iran, between Kurdistan Region officials and counterparts from Iran’s Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan provinces. The deal outlines joint steps to streamline cross-border trade and improve infrastructure.

One of the key proposals under review is the creation of a joint free economic zone at the Bashmakh crossing—intended to simplify customs procedures, accelerate commercial flow, and develop the area into a regional trade hub.