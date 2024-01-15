Kurdistan Region cleared over one million square meters of mines in 2023

Shafaq News/ The Mine Action Agency in Kurdistan Region announced that more than one million square meters of mines and unexploded ordnance in Al-Sulaymaniyah and its surrounding areas were cleaned in 2023.

Director Mohsen Abdel Karim, in a press conference, disclosed that the Agency cleared 1,970,622 square meters of mines in Sulaymaniyah and its adjacent regions in the past year.

Alongside this accomplishment, 6,066 mines and military projectiles were successfully neutralized.

Adel Karim pointed out that in 2023, the Agency recorded eight deaths and five injuries in mines.