Kurdistan Region President meets with US Ambassador

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Mr. Matthew Tueller, the United States’ Ambassador to Iraq, in Erbil, according to a statement by the Kurdistan region Presidency today.

Discussions focused on Iraq-US strategic dialogue, the agreements between them and the future relations between the two countries. The latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the upcoming early elections and the political process in the country were highlighted. Discussions also covered the war on terror and confronting ISIS threats, the COVID-19 outbreak and the vaccination efforts in the country.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Mr. Robert Palladino, the US Consul General in Erbil, the active participation of the Kurdistan Region in the Iraq-US strategic dialogue was underlined. It was affirmed that US-Iraq relations need to be addressed within the framework of the strategic dialogue and on the basis of mutual interest.

President Nechirvan Barzani referred to the strategic dialogue as an important step to support Iraq not only in areas of defense and the military, but also culturally, economically and in education. The Ambassador reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and pledged to continue partnership with Iraq’s army and the Peshmerga forces. The Ambassador stated that the US views Iraq as important to the stability of the wider region.

Ambassador Tueller referred to his meetings earlier today with a group of women activists and representatives of religious groups in the Kurdistan Region. The Ambassador spoke about a US sponsored program to support the youth in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Preserving and promoting the culture of tolerance and mutual respect among communities in the Kurdistan Region and safeguarding civil liberties were underlined.

The agreement between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on the status of the Shingal district and ways to implement it were highlighted. Also discussed were relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, the developments in Syria and the wider region and other topics of mutual interest.