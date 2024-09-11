Kurdistan Region President honors September Revolution's legacy

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the Great September Revolution, paying tribute to its leader, Mustafa Barzani, and the Peshmerga fighters.

In an official statement, Barzani expressed deep respect for the sacrifices made during the revolution, saying, "We honor the memory of the late Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the revolution, along with the courageous Peshmergas and all those who contributed their strength and resolve." He extended heartfelt greetings to the surviving Peshmergas, wishing them "enduring health and safety."

Barzani emphasized the revolution’s significance as a reflection of "the core of national consciousness, identity, and pride among the people of Kurdistan." He highlighted how it marked a crucial moment in the fight for Kurdish rights and laid the foundation for future achievements.

The president reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to defending its constitutional rights and maintaining unity. "We remain committed to upholding the noble principles and values of the revolution in our pursuit of freedom and democracy," he said, expressing optimism for the future.

Barzani concluded by honoring the memory of the martyrs of Kurdistan and pledging to continue working toward fulfilling their aspirations for a brighter future.

The September Revolution is important in Kurdish history as it laid the foundation for Kurdish political movements and aspirations for autonomy, which continue to influence Kurdish politics today. It also marked the emergence of the Peshmerga, Kurdish armed forces, as a symbol of resistance and a key player in Kurdish self-defense efforts.

The Revolution, which began on September 11, 1961, led by Mustafa Barzani, was fueled by long-standing grievances over the Iraqi government's refusal to recognize Kurdish national rights and its oppressive policies towards the Kurdish population. The Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), under the leadership of Mustafa Barzani, organized the Peshmerga forces to fight for Kurdish autonomy, cultural rights, and greater political freedom within Iraq.

The conflict lasted for over a decade, with intermittent fighting and negotiations between Kurdish forces and the Iraqi government. In 1970, the revolution led to the Autonomy Agreement between the Iraqi government and the Kurds, which promised to grant the Kurdish region autonomy. However, the agreement was never fully implemented, and tensions eventually escalated into renewed conflict.