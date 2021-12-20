Report

Kurdistan Region Parliament to convene next week

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-20T09:52:11+0000
Kurdistan Region Parliament to convene next week

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, Rewaz Faiaq, invited the MPs to a sitting on Tuesday 21st December 2021. The sitting shall be the 12th ordinary sitting of the autumn session of the third year of the fifth term of Parliament.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of Parliament, the agenda of the sitting includes a presentation of the findings of the Committee on Finance and the Economy on their investigation into the Kurdistan Region's revenues, a first reading of a group of bills, per Article 78 (paragraph 2) and Article 83 (paragraph 1) of Kurdistan Parliament's Internal Rules of Procedure.

Among the bills scheduled to be discussed on Tuesday, a bill on Education in Kurdistan Region, and a first amendments to Law No. 6 of 2021, the Law on the Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region.

The Parliament will also vote on Amendments to the Law on the Ministry of Finance and Economy and Supervision of Agricultural Projects bills, per articles 90, 91, 93, 96 and 97 of Parliament's Internal Rules of Procedure, according to the statement.

A second reading of a legislative proposal on Preservation of Archives and a bill on Weapons/Firearms in the Region will also be held.

