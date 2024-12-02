Kurdistan President extends congratulations to UAE on National Day

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the occasion of its National Day.

In a post on X, Barzani said, "On behalf of myself and the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my sincere congratulations to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, and its people on the occasion of National Union Day."

Barzani emphasized the "brotherly and historical relations" shared by the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, adding, "We highly value the strong bonds between us and wish the UAE continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State."

The UAE National Day, celebrated annually on December 2, marks the formation of the UAE in 1971.