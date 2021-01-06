Kurdistan Presidency welcomes resolving the dispute between Qatar and its neighbors

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan has welcomed the end of a nearly three-year feud between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as the two countries have agreed to restore full ties and reopen their airspace and borders.

In a brief statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Presidency of Kurdistan Region, "We welcome the success of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, the joint declaration, reopening of the airspace, and the work to resolve the differences between our brothers in the Gulf countries."

The statement added, "these positive developments will have a major impact on security and stability in the region."

Yesterday, in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed the 41st session of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit. The final statement of the summit announced the end to the dispute between Qatar and its neighbors.