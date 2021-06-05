Kurdistan Presidency condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of Kurdistan Region condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack on Peshmerga forces in mount Matin, north of Duhok governorate.

The Presidency said in a statement, "the actions of the PKK against the Kurdistan Region are unacceptable and must be put to an end", adding, "These people have become a trouble maker that does not respect the laws of the Kurdistan Region, and constantly endangers the security and stability of the region."

The statement called on the PKK militants, "to stay away from the borders of the region and respect its entity, administration, and borders, and stop making the territory of the region a site to attack neighboring countries."

The region's Presidency called on the federal government to, "play its responsible role in preventing these attacks."

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas."

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.