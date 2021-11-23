Kurdistan Parliament requests the UN's support to hold the Parliamentary elections on time

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of Kurdistan Parliament announced submitting a letter to the United Nations, requesting support to hold the elections in September 2022.

Hemin Hawrami, Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, said in a press conference held today, "We decided to send an official letter to the United Nations to support the commission technically during the upcoming elections."

"The Commission’s Law of 2014 included the minorities' rights. Nine members of the Board of Commissioners were appointed, and there were five parliamentary blocs, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Gorran Movement, the Islamic Group, and the Islamic Union, and for this, we must rebuild the structure of the commission according to the changes that took place in the political blocs."

Last Thursday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc demanded dismissing the members of the Independent High Electoral Commission and Referendum in the Kurdistan Region.

The head of the bloc, Khaled Mullah Zana, said in a press conference today, "We expressed our views in the meeting that was held with the rest of the Kurdish blocs, in which we also stressed the need for the region to have a constitution", adding, "we have agreed with the rest of the blocs to reach an agreement to form the constitution."

Regarding the electoral commission in the region, the head of the bloc said that it was elected in 2013 following Kurdistan's Parliament at the time, noting that it was formed in 2014, and its mandate had expired in 2019. Thus, a new commission should be formed before the parliamentary elections.

Mullah Zana stressed the need for parliamentary elections in the region to be held on time.