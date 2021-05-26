Kurdistan Parliament addresses the government on the issue of contract employees

Shafaq News / The head of the Education Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament, Abd al-Salam Dulmari announced revealed today that the committee will address the regional government to resolve the fate of about 50 thousand lecturers, teachers, and employees working as contractors.

In a statement he made to reporters after a meeting with the Ministers of education in the region, the committee head said that discussions were held about the fate of the lecturers and schools, universities, and institutes contractors.

"I would like to announce to the teaching staff working as contractors and lecturers that the committee is keen to regularize them, and has formally addressed the region's cabinet, and a session will be held in Parliament in this regard", he said.

Dulmari, "We want from this session to resolve the fate of 26,000 teachers working as contractors, about 18,000 lecturers, and 5,000 other employees in the ministries."