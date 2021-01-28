Kurdistan’ PM receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’ Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received, on Thursday the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller, and the US Consul General in Erbil, Rob Waller.

"We are pleased that the new US president and administration are well informed about the Iraqi and the Kurdish scene, and we are ready to work with the United States in all fields." Barzani said.

The two sides discussed the political situation, the upcoming parliamentary elections, combating terrorism, and the talks between Erbil and Baghdad.