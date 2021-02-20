Kurdistan PM receives Erbil's new governor

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, hosted earlier today, Saturday, the new governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw.

The regional government presidency said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, welcomed the new governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw. Barzani offered his guess his sincere congratulations on his new position, wishing him success in duties.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of serving the people of Erbil, especially the low class of society and those with limited income, enduring that he would support the new governor by all means to guarantee the success of his career and provide the optimal services to the citizens.

The Governor of Erbil thanked the Prime Minister for his support, and assured him that he would do his best to meet the aspiration and expectations of the citizens to further develop Erbil and ensure its continued prosperity.

It is noteworthy that the former governor of Erbil, Dr. Firsat Sofi, passed away last November from the complications of COVID-19.