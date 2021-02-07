Kurdistan PM hosts the Yazidi activist Nadia Murad

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masroor Barzani, received earlier today, Sunday, the Yazidi activist who survived ISIS atrocity, Nadia Murad.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government is doing its utmost to alleviate the Yazidis' suffering, secure dignified living conditions for them, and ensure the return of the displaced families to their homes.

"The Kurdistan region supports the legitimate rights of the Yazidis, especially since hundreds of the Peshmerga fighters were martyred to free Sinjar from ISIS. Sinjar's situation needs to be normalized to restore stability in the region."

The Activist Nadia Murad stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reveal the fate and free the Yazidi female absentees, as well as return the remains of all victims of Kojo village, calling for an early and immediate implementation of the Sinjar Convention to achieve stability and justice.