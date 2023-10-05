Kurdistan PM Barzani urges federal government to keep salaries apolitical

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed concerns about the Iraqi government's "politicization" of employee salaries in the region.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of students at Salahaddin University-Erbil, Barzani emphasized the efforts made by his government to prevent the politicization of salary issues.
"There is no doubt that if the government had been in a better position and had not faced crises, we would have been in a better condition in various fields," Barzani stated. He highlighted the attempts made by the Kurdistan Regional Government to persuade Baghdad not to intertwine employee salaries with political matters.
Barzani pointed out that the Kurdistan Region, "as a constitutional entity, has the authority to distribute salaries within the region," rejecting any attempts by Baghdad to handle this matter directly.
"This is a violation of Kurdistan's constitutional rights," Barzani stressed. He underscored the importance of safeguarding the Kurdistan Region, stating, "The survival of the Kurdistan Region is the survival of all of us."
The delay in employees' salaries in the KRG has devastated the lives of public sector workers and their families. Many people struggle to pay their rent and bills; some have even been forced to take out loans to make ends meet.
The KRG has taken some steps to address the problem, such as reducing the size of the public sector and cutting spending. However, these measures have not been enough to solve the problem.