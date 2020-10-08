Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kurdistan MoH to retighten COVID-19 preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-08T08:49:32+0000
Kurdistan MoH to retighten COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region revealed on Thursday that its Minister, Saman Barzanji, had submitted a request to hold a meeting of the Higher Governmental Committee to combat COVID-19 next week.

The ministry's spokesman told Shafaq News agency that the preventive measures may be re-tightened, noting that people are not adhering to the preventive measures, and the number of cases is continuously increasing.

Last week, Duhok's health Directorate called for re-imposing a curfew in all Kurdistan Region for two weeks at least, after a surge in the number of cases in the governorate, while the local government in Al-Sulaymaniyah refused to re-impose a curfew in the governorate or the rest of the Region.


related

COVID-19: 24 fatalities and 595 new cases in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-09-01 12:47:11
COVID-19: 24 fatalities and 595 new cases in Kurdistan region

COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-09 12:21:36
COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-22 13:04:20
Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

KRG Minister of Health: We are experiencing a dangerous situation regarding Covid-19

Date: 2020-06-16 11:33:27
KRG Minister of Health: We are experiencing a dangerous situation regarding Covid-19

Kurdistan publishes a covid-19 tally for a week

Date: 2020-08-15 09:36:53
Kurdistan publishes a covid-19 tally for a week

Covid-19: 569 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-13 12:45:23
Covid-19: 569 new cases in Kurdistan today

Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-27 20:23:54
Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-30 10:21:48
A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19