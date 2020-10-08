Kurdistan MoH to retighten COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region revealed on Thursday that its Minister, Saman Barzanji, had submitted a request to hold a meeting of the Higher Governmental Committee to combat COVID-19 next week.

The ministry's spokesman told Shafaq News agency that the preventive measures may be re-tightened, noting that people are not adhering to the preventive measures, and the number of cases is continuously increasing.

Last week, Duhok's health Directorate called for re-imposing a curfew in all Kurdistan Region for two weeks at least, after a surge in the number of cases in the governorate, while the local government in Al-Sulaymaniyah refused to re-impose a curfew in the governorate or the rest of the Region.