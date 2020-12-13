Kurdistan Ministry of interior denies the formation of a Kurdish force affiliated with the PMF

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan region issued an explanation about the formation of a Kurdish force from Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Forces in Kirkuk governorate.

The Ministry said in a statement that it contacted Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi after media outlets published the news of the formation of a Kurdish armed force in Kirkuk governorate affiliated with Al-Hashd.

The statement added that Al-Hashd confirmed that such a force "did not and will not be formed" in the disputed areas, especially in Kirkuk.