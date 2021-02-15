Report

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior reports injuries in Erbil rocket attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-15T20:34:51+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region reported injuries in the rocket attack that took place earlier today in Erbil, the capital of the region.

An interior ministry statement said, "At 9:30 pm, Monday, February 15, 2021, a group of rockets were launched towards the city of Erbil. The rockets landed in several sites. According to preliminary information, there are injuries."

He added, "the authorities continue to follow-up and investigate the matter. We urge the citizens to stay away from the targeted places and stay at home."

