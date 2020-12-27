Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate opposes banning concerts in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-27T12:50:34+0000

Shafaq News/ Duhok's branch in Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate expressed on Sunday opposition to the governorate's decision to prevent concerts. An official in Duhok branch of Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, Avin Hussein, told Shafaq News agency, "the Syndicate opposes the governorate administration's decision to ban concerts starting from 24th of this month, while concerts are held in other governorates of the region." Hussein added, "the syndicate will meet, today, with a group of artists to confirm the objection and submit proposals to the higher authorities," confirming the Syndicate's commitment "to the decision of the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Regional Government."

