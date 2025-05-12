Kurdistan Interior backs PKK disbandment, urges disarmament roadmap

Shaafq News/ Kurdistan’s Interior Minister, Reber Ahmed, on Monday welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) decision to disband and hand over its weapons.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Ahmed noted that the details of the disarmament process, including the designated authority to receive the weapons, have not yet been determined.

“The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdish people are pleased with the PKK’s decision to hand over its weapons and end the fighting with the Turkish army along the border areas,” he said.

Ahmed explained that the development of many border villages is now possible, after the extensive damage caused by the conflict between the PKK and the Turkish military, emphasizing that this is the primary reason for the positive reaction.

Addressing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad, Ahmed clarified that the Regional Government is only bound by certain constitutional provisions and remains committed to agreements with the central government.

“Some decisions made in Baghdad are intended to exert political pressure on the region and are not binding for the Kurdistan Regional Government,” he said. “However, we are working to resolve any crisis with Baghdad and to establish clear and explicit agreements.”

Regarding traffic laws in the region, Ahmed confirmed that the authorities are enforcing strict traffic regulations and are working to introduce new laws, which will be presented to the Kurdistan Parliament for approval, "to create traffic laws that mirror those of advanced countries."