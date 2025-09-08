Kurdistan Interior Minister: US stood with us during hardest times

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed on Monday called on American companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region, considering that partnership with the United States is essential for building a “brighter future.”

Speaking at the US–Kurdistan Economic Forum in Erbil, Ahmed emphasized that “security forms the foundation for prosperity,” highlighting the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to diversifying the economy and creating jobs for young people by capitalizing on the region’s strategic location and investment-friendly laws.

He noted that the Ministry of Interior contributes to this vision by protecting energy facilities, industrial zones, and trade corridors, while also facilitating visa and residency procedures and supervising private security companies.

On relations with Washington, Ahmed said cooperation with US firms is “vital for developing security infrastructure and adopting modern technologies to meet these challenges.” He described the Kurdistan–US relationship as one built on shared values of democracy, coexistence, and freedom.

“Our American friends stood with the Kurdish people during the hardest times, and today we ask them to stand with us again—not in war, but in protecting peace and building prosperity,” he said.