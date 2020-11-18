Kurdistan ’Barzani meets the UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’ President received on Wednesday morning in Erbil the British Supreme Defense Adviser for the Middle East and North Africa.

"Due to the end of his mission in Kurdistan, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the UK’s Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, visited the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, confirming his country's support for Iraq and the region as part of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS," according to a statement issued by the Kurdish Presidency.

The two sides also discussed the war against terrorism, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, the security situation on the borders, and other files.