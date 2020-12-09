Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09T17:12:25+0000
Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani met today, Wednesday, in Erbil David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller.

Schenker expressed his countries readiness to strengthen the relations with the Region and to facilitate the adoption and implementation of Investment in Kurdistan.

He also confirmed to continue supporting and empowering the Peshmerga forces.

For its part, The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of talks between Kurdistan and the federal government to secure the financial dues of the Region in the 2021 fiscal budget.

The Prime Minister called on the United States to play a role in these talks.

During his visit to Iraq, the Assistant Secretary of State also visited the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani where he renewed the US support for the Kurdistan Region.

 The meeting includes the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller and US Consul in Erbil Rob Walk.

Currently the United States has official policy towards the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The change of US interaction with the Kurds from humanitarian assistance to strategic partnership as a non-state ally and an asset is testimony to the enhanced role of the Kurdistan Region in the international relations of the Middle East.

Deepening KRG–US economic relations was supported by establishment of the United States Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC) in April 2012.

The Consulate General of the United States in Erbil was established in July 2011. Kurdistan Region have a representative office in the United States from February 2007

related

Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Date: 2020-12-01 10:48:06
Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10
Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Date: 2019-04-22 20:10:44
Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Erbil police arrests four suspects in Farmanbaran incident

Date: 2020-09-26 16:24:39
Erbil police arrests four suspects in Farmanbaran incident

Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Date: 2020-07-28 09:12:08
Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Erbil’s governor to modernize the city

Date: 2020-09-05 15:38:23
Erbil’s governor to modernize the city

Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Date: 2019-09-17 11:46:42
Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar

Date: 2020-10-08 18:49:36
Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar