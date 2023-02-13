Kurdish rescuers pull two people alive in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Monday, rescue crews from Kurdistan Region saved a man and his daughter trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkiye a week after the devastating earthquake.

"We rescued a father and his daughter; both are in good health condition," Bewar Abdel Aziz, a team member, told Shafaq News agency.

A week after the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the toll of dead rose to nearly 34,000 and seemed to keep increasing as hopes for finding survivors faded.

The quake is now the sixth most deadly natural in the 21st century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan.