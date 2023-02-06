A second 7.5 earthquake hits Turkey

Shafaq News/ A second earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Kahramanmaraş city, southern Turkey, on Monday.

People in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon felt the quake.

No further details were provided.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that at least 912 people died in Turkey from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck early Monday.

With at least 326 people also dying in government-controlled parts of Syria, the death toll of the region's most potent tremor in nearly a century is at more than 1,200.

Syrian state media said the earthquake in government-controlled parts of the war-torn country killed at least 326 people.

The official news agency SANA said at least 1,042 people were injured after the earthquake struck near the southwestern Turkish city of Gaziantep, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Syrian border.