Kurdish representative urges Iraqi parliament to denounce Turkish incursions

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan National Congress on Thursday implored the Iraqi Parliament to censure the persistent Turkish assaults on Iraqi soil and reinstate open airspace for flights servicing Sulaymaniyah Airport.
This entreaty was made during a visit by a delegation from the Kurdistan National Congress to the Iraqi Parliament's office in the governorate of Sulaymaniyah.
In a press conference attended by the Shafaq News Agency, Shêrko Hamah Amin, the representative of southern Kurdistan in the Kurdistan National Congress, expressed disquietude over the situation.
"The Turkish state regards the accomplishments of the Kurdish populace across all its territories with hostility and is striving to obliterate them through every possible means," he stated.
Amin underscored the gravity of the issue, stating that "Turkish intrusions have escalated to the point of transgressing Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, thereby contravening international and domestic legal frameworks."
Calling upon the Iraqi Parliament and, in particular, the Federal Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Presidency of the Republic, Amin urged them to "take action in reinstating unrestricted airspace for flights destined for Sulaymaniyah and to unequivocally condemn Turkey's military operations across all Iraqi regions."