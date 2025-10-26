Kurdish migrants in Libya struggling, foundation says

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish migrants detained in Libya are facing worsening conditions, the Summit Foundation for Refugee and Migrant Affairs warned on Sunday, saying the search for a better life has turned into “a tragedy of loss and silence” for hundreds.

In a statement, the Foundation reaffirmed that Kurdish and Iraqi migrants are being held in detention centers run by armed groups and traffickers in western Libya, while families in the Kurdistan Region have lost contact with their relatives for months.

"The situation is a humanitarian catastrophe demanding urgent international action," it added.

Thousands of Kurds and Iraqis have attempted to reach Europe through Libya in recent years, often deceived by smugglers who hand them over to militias. Hundreds remain missing, while others are subjected to abuse, forced labor, or extortion.

Last year, the Kurdistan Regional Government repatriated more than 150 stranded migrants with support from the International Organization for Migration, though many remain unaccounted for, according to official statements.

Libya, in particular, remains a major transit hub for irregular migration to Europe, with detention centers notorious for rights violations.

